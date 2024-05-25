Congress claims INDIA bloc crossed 272-mark, mocks Modi's 'God sent' remark as ‘delusional’

As the voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, the Congress party claimed that the ruling BJP's fate is “all but sealed” while the opposition INDIA bloc has “grown from strength to strength” since the first phase. Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.(ANI)

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, repeated the opposition's slogan ‘south mein saaf, north mein half’, implying that the BJP is being wiped out in the south and is losing ground in other regions.

"After polling in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, and now Delhi, we are seeing the incredible chemistry that has been built between coalition partners. The INDIA alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total," he claimed.

He also claimed that the BJP was facing difficulties in campaigning in states like Haryana and Punjab as their leaders were being “driven out of villages by residents” and attributed this to widespread anger among farmers.

“The outgoing PM has extra time to plan his retirement, since the BJP’s campaign is ending early,” Ramesh said.

Noting “incredible chemistry” among coalition partners, the Congress leader claimed that the INDIA bloc “has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party had made a similar claim of achieving a majority in the Lok Sabha after the fourth phase of the general elections.

Jairam Ramesh also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “delusional” for claiming he was “sent by god”.

In an interview with a TV channel, Modi said, “Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent.”

"As the reality of defeat dawns on the outgoing Prime Minister, he has become increasingly delusional. He has now proclaimed that his birth was not biological, and that he has been sent by the Creator himself. Perhaps he fancies himself as a Godman in his next career," Ramesh said.

"Even his acolytes have taken to the PM's latest re-branding - Puri candidate Sambit Patra proclaimed that even Lord Jagannath is a 'bhakt' of the outgoing PM. The voters of India will teach them both a lesson in humility," he added.

The Congress leader said this election has continued to centre around the Congress party's positive campaign.

"Our Nyay Patra and guarantees are the focus of the messaging of all parties. The slogan of 'Khata-Khat' has captured the imagination of the people, to the extent that even the outgoing PM has been forced to respond to it. The announcement of our final Guarantee - of doubling the allotment of free foodgrain for each individual under the National Food Security Act - has caught fire in North and East India," Ramesh said.

"Every single ground report is very clear. 'Hawa badal rahi hai, Aandhi ban rahi hain'. The INDIA Janbandhan is set to sweep the NDA away. June 4th is coming!" Ramesh said.