Lok Sabha polls: PM Narendra Modi thanks voters after phase 6, says ‘people realised voting for INDIA bloc futile’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to voters participating in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, projecting confidence in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) prospects. He claimed that people have released voting for the opposition INDIA bloc in the ongoing elections is futile because there is no chance of its coming to power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Buxar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(BJP)

“I thank all those who have voted in the penultimate phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. NDA’s numbers are looking better and better. People have realised that since INDI Alliance is coming nowhere close to power, voting for it is futile,” Modi posted on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Congress, on the other hand, claimed that the BJP's fate is "all but sealed" with the INDIA bloc having already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total.

"With six phases of the elections now concluded, voting for 486 seats is over. As the outgoing PM starts figuring out his retirement plans, here’s the round-up of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The BJP's fate is all but sealed. It has become clear that they are South mein Saaf, aur North, West, and East mein Half," Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, posted on X.

He claimed the INDIA bloc has grown from strength to strength since Phase 1 and after polling in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and now Delhi, "we are seeing the incredible chemistry that has been built between coalition partners".

"The INDIA alliance has already crossed the halfway mark of 272 seats and is on course for a tally of over 350 seats in total. Indian voters have seen through the outgoing PM's deceptions and manipulations," Ramesh said.

Millions of voters exercised their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections held in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories.