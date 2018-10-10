Congress demands resignation of MJ Akbar over sexual harassment charges

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of union minister MJ Akbar in view of the sexual harassment charges against him. The main opposition party also sought an independent probe into the charges against the former editor.

“Akbar has a stature as a journalist, apart from being a minister. He should offer a satisfactory explanation either through a statement or personally, or resign immediately,” Congress spokesperson S Jaipal Reddy told reporters.

“How can he be in the ministry with such serious allegations levelled by responsible journalists who have worked with him. Let there be an inquiry,” he added. The Congress also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj for maintaining silence on the issue.

“We had hoped that women cutting across political lines will come out in support of these brave women who have now come out and revealed their ordeal and tragic stories. Unfortunately, Sushma Swaraj, to whom many look up to for inspiration, has chosen to stay quiet,” said Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

“It also raises a finger at the government that talks of women empowerment and safety but maintains a dubious silence on the matter,” she said. On Tuesday, Swaraj evaded queries on the allegations against Akbar; on Wednesday, it was law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s turn to refuse to answer questions on the issue.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 23:30 IST