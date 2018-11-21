Congress exploring alliance with Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to form J&K govt: Azad

In an indication of a grand alliance shaping up in Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress and regional parties People’s Democratic Party and National Conference are in talks to explore the possibility of forming a government in the state, reports ANI.

“The parties (Congress, PDP, NC) felt they should come together and explore government formation in Jammu and Kashmir… we are just discussing a proposal, nothing else,” Azad said on the potential alliance.

The PDP has 28 MLAs, NC 15 and Congress 12, which will take the alliance above the majority mark of 44.

If the alliance works out, it will be the first time traditional rivals PDP and NC will be seen on the same side of the political divide.

Azad’s statement comes amid reports of a third front taking shape in the state. After the BJP withdrew its support from the PDP in June, there have been efforts of form a government with an alternative front comprising Sajjad Lone of the People’s Conference and PDP dissident legislators, led by former minister and legislator Imran Reza Ansari.

On Tuesday, PDP founding member and Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, Muzuffar Hussain Beigh dropped hints of favouring a third front and said Lone was like his ‘son’ and People’s Conference like his ‘home’.

“I am a friend of his father. I prepared the constitution for the Peoples Conference (PC). I contested the elections and on basis of that, PC got registered as a political party. PC is like home to me and Sajjad is like a son. If Sajjad Lone is interested that there should be a third force, it could be considered. It should be encouraged because people are looking for something new and different.’’

When asked whether he will be part of the new front, Beigh said that he would want to see the reaction of the PDP leadership.

The state came under Governor’s rule in June, for the eighth time, after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti resigned.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 14:35 IST