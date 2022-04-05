Congress high command asks Thomas to keep away from CPI(M) seminar

The Congress high command on Monday directed party leader KV Thomas not to attend a seminar organised during the CPI(M) party Congress at Kannur in northern Kerala on April 9 and asked him to abide by the decision of the party state unit.

Earlier, the high command had asked another senior leader Shashi Tharoor not to attend the seminar.

The Congress reportedly reminded Thomas, a former minister, that the earlier directive was applicable to all leaders from the state.

Later, he said he will not attend the CPI(M) meet. A speculation erupted after CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan said he expected Thomas to participate in the debate.

“Since many leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, is attending the summit, I also expressed my intention. As the party central leadership made its point clear I will go by it,” Thomas said in Kochi.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal informed him about the decision of the party president, a senior leader said.

Earlier, many leaders, including Rajmohan Unnithan MP, had criticised Thomas for his repeated assertions to attend the party congress (April 6-9).

The CPI(M) had invited senior leaders from different parties for the seminar. While Tharoor was invited for a seminar on centre-state relations, Thomas for a topic on secularism and challenges.

But later, PCC chief K Sudhakaran had asked all party leaders not to attend it and warned action if they flout it. He said a ban was imposed after realising sentiments of the people and the “government’s indifferent attitude towards popular protest against the high-speed K Rail project”. But the CPI(M) criticised the move and said the Congress was playing into the hands of the BJP.