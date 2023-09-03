Chhattisgarh: Rahul backs Baghel, says BJP only works for ‘welfare of few billionaires’

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said states ruled by his party work for the welfare of the poor and “not the welfare of Adani”, as he launched a broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Nava Raipur city in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP during a rally in Nava Raipur city in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. (ANI)

The BJP-led Centre works “only to benefit two or three” billionaires, Gandhi said during his address.

“Be it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or in our upcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, our administration will work for the poor, not for Adani,” he said.

In response to Rahul’s allegations, senior BJP leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane said, “Rahul Gandhi should ask Chhattisgarh government why Adani has been given various contacts by this government even after tribals confronted. This is just a political stunt. He is misleading . Everyone knows that who is working for whom”.

Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala, attacked the Adani Group days after reports in The Guardian and Financial Times alleged irregularities in the firm’s use of offshore funds, and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not initiating a probe against the embattled conglomerate.

The Adani Group has rejected these reports and called them “recycled allegations”.

“Recent news articles claimed Adani sent thousands of crores to other countries and, through that money, increased his shares in the stock market… Why does PM Modi not want a probe against Adani?” he asked.

In Addressing a convention of the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Club in Nava Raipur, Gandhi sought to shore up Bhupesh Baghel-led government’s prospects of returning to power in Chhattisgarh.

Elections to the eastern state are due later this year.

He also accused the BJP of “spreading hatred and violence across the country”.

“The country cannot progress and become economically empowered with hatred and violence. The country will move forward by taking everyone with love and respect,” he added.

He also made a pitch to tribal people, saying adivasis are the original “owners of Hindustan.”

“Adivasis are the original owners of Hindustan and the first owners of the land, water, and forests, and have first rights over them. However, the BJP has coined a new term ‘Vanvasi’. This word has a different meaning. Their thinking behind the word (vanvasi) is that you (tribals) are not the owners of Hindustan,” Gandhi said.

