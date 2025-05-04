Congress leader Ajay Rai's ‘nimbu mirchi on Rafale’ jibe at govt over Pahalgam fumes BJP: ‘Pakistani’

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Sunday drew flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party for criticising the central government for what he said was "big talk and no action" against perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets but those are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them. Displaying a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it, Congress leader Ajay Rai slammed central government over Pahalgam terror attack.(ANI)

Displaying a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it, Ajay Rai said this government says they will “crush terrorists” and brought Rafales, but “they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them”.

"Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?" ANI news agency quoted Rai.

Many believe that hanging a 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and green chilies) from vehicles wards off bad luck and protects against the evil eye.

BJP slams Ajay Rai

BJP leader CR Kesavan condemned what he said was "reprehensible" action by Congress leader Ajay Rai which he said was "trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces."

"The Congress Party and its leaders are being disloyal to India and our people, and the Congress leaders are deliberately trying to defame and demoralise our brave armed forces. The deplorable statements by Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, from where Rahul Gandhi is MP, are most condemnable. Congress leaders are reprehensible, repeated offenders who are repeatedly dishonourably trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces. But the Congress party's sinister ploy will not be successful..." ANI news agency quoted Kesavan.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also took to his X platform to post, “Rahul Gandhi's Close aide Ajay Rai mocks our forces! Congress today has become the Pakistani Congresss and the Spokesperson of Asif Munir's Pakistan in India!.”

On April 22, gunmen shot and killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Baisaran meadow near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting earlier this week during which he said government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Central government convened an all-party meeting after the terror attack and Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.