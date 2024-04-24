Congress leader behind manifesto counters Modi's claim: ‘Point out one paragraph’

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to identify a “single paragraph” in his party's manifesto that could be construed as favoritism towards any specific group. Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File)

"Ask him (PM Narendra Modi) to point out one paragraph in the manifesto which will lead to the conclusion that we are appeasing any section," the former finance minister, who chaired the Congress's committee on manifesto, said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ- Robert Vadra's posters seen outside Congress office in Amethi amid suspense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement during a rally in Rajasthan, suggesting that the Congress manifesto advocates for the redistribution of wealth to Muslims, has stirred significant political controversy.

In response, Chidambaram defended the Congress manifesto and said: “We recognise there is social division, social inequality, and economic inequality in this country. The most affected people are SCs, STs, and the poor irrespective of religion... If bringing justice to every section of society is considered appeasement, then so be it.”

Chidambaram said that there is widespread recognition of the Congress manifesto across India, including the remote villages of Tamil Nadu, claiming that the BJP manifesto has no traction.

"BJP manifesto's vanished without a trace within 2 hours. Nobody talks about it because there is nothing in it... Modi ki guarantee cannot be the manifesto of a political party, therefore he (PM Modi) is envious of the Congress manifesto which has become the talking point, and hence he is tarnishing the Congress manifesto. I would urge him to first read our manifesto," he said.

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha elections 2024: List of states going to polls in 2nd phase of voting

PM Modi accuses Congress of favouritism

PM Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, accusing them of attempting to extend reservation based on religion to favour Muslims. He reiterated his allegation that the party is involved in a "deep conspiracy" to redistribute people's wealth among specific groups.

ALSO READ- Who is Congress's Sam Pitroda, leader behind ‘inheritance tax’ row?

In his criticism, Modi also claimed that it's challenging to practice one's faith freely under Congress rule, suggesting that even listening to the Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime under their governance.