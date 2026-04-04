Congress leader Ibobi urges Centre to delay Manipur census till normalcy is restored

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to postpone the upcoming Census exercise in Manipur until full normalcy is restored, citing concerns over data accuracy and logistical challenges amid the ongoing crisis. Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh flags risk of flawed Census data in conflict-hit Manipur, calls for delay until normalcy returns.

Warning that flawed data could adversely affect development planning and governance, Ibobi, who is also the former chief minister of Manipur, said the census is a crucial national exercise and must produce reliable and accurate statistical data.

Referring to past census operations, he said that the 2001 Census, conducted during the tenure of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, had continued to influence policy decisions up to 2011. However, he alleged that discrepancies in population data had led to “abnormal delimitation” in certain districts.

“While the national population growth average was around 24 percent, some districts recorded disproportionate increases, raising serious concerns,” he said.

He also highlighted logistical challenges in conducting the census in the current situation, pointing to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people living in relief camps. “With thousands displaced and over 50,000 people affected in criss-cross movements, it is unclear how authorities will ensure accurate enumeration,” he added.