‘Like when Rome was burning’: Cong leader’s jab at Centre over Manipur violence

IMPHAL: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who is leading the party’s fact-finding team on the ethnic violence in Manipur, on Friday faulted the central and state government, saying that the Congress expected both governments to make “extraordinary efforts” to resolve the abnormal and critical situation in Manipur but this wasn’t happening. Former union minister and Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik addressed a media briefing in Manipur capital Imphal. He is leading Congress fact-finding team into the Manipur violence (HT Photo)

“Action should be taken on a war footing… Unfortunately, that is not happening at the moment,” Wasnik said on Friday. The Congress general secretary reached state capital Imphal on Thursday, leading a three-member team comprising former Jharkhand MP Ajoy Kumar and Tripura MLA Sudip Roy Barman set up by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. The panel has been mandated to ascertain the cause and extent of the widespread violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3.

Manipur witnessed intense ethnic violence between May 3 and 5, with at least 73 people killed in clashes between the Meitei and the Kuki, sparked by a protest march by the Kuki against a Manipur high court order that asked the state government to recommend to the Union government that the Meitei be granted scheduled tribe status.

Wasnik also took a swipe at the central government for its hands-off approach to Manipur after the violence erupted, underlining that not one union minister had come to Manipur after the violence.

Earlier one union minister after another used to visit Manipur every week, the senior Congress leader said. “But since May 3 when this unfortunate situation happened, not a single minister has come to Manipur.”

“Like it is said that when Rome was burning, the emperor was playing with the fiddle. So we’re extremely concerned,” he said, referring to Roman Emperor Nero, remembered in popular legend as playing his lyre while Rome burned.

Also Read: The violence in Manipur is a by-product of three interlocking processes

Wasnik said they did not want to politicise the situation and have spoken to people overseeing the relief camps to get a sense. He added that they have also spoken with all block presidents and district congress committee presidents. “Tomorrow also, even after going (back) to Delhi we’ll be interacting with some of the people. Therefore that will become the basis (of making a report) and submit it within two days time,” he added.

On their meeting with governor Anusuiya Uikey shortly after their arrival in Imphal on Thursday evening, Wasnik said she heard their views very patiently and was also very concerned with the situation in Manipur.

“She also shared her views that normalcy should come back to Manipur as soon as possible,” he observed.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, AICC in-charge of Manipur Bhakta Charan Das and former MP Dr T Meinya were also present at the media interaction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON