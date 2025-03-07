Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who called Rohit Sharma fat, backs Shami amid Roza row

Congress leader Shama Mohamed who called Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma fat in a now-deleted social media post backed bowler Mohammed Shami amid the row over Muslim cleric's criticism of him for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan. Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith during the 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday. (ANI)

The controversy began when president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi called Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing ‘Roza’, an observation seemingly made by him on seeing the bowler sipping on what looked like an energy drink during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia.

Coming out in support of Mohammed Shami, Congress leader Shama Mohamed said on Thursday that In Islam, “nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast.”

"In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion," Shama Mohamed told news agency ANI.

Shama Mohamed controversy

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed was recently in a controversy which she triggered by calling Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma “fat” in a social media post, which Congress on Monday asked her to delete.

Congress reprimanded Shama Mohamed and asked her exercise greater caution in future. The Congress asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position.

Shama Mohamed said those were her personal remarks, and an issue has been made out unnecessarily. She also said she is proud of Rohit Sharma, and was only talking about his fitness.

Mohamed had posted her remarks on X late night on March 2 that drew backlash from many, including BJP leaders, who termed the comments shameful and attacked her and the Congress party.

In her now-deleted posts, Shama Mohamed said Rohit Sharma is "fat for a sportsman".

"Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

Responding to a post praising Rohit Sharma, Shama Mohamed asked what was so world class about the current captain when compared to his predecessors like Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri and the rest.