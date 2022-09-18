Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress leader shares a 2009 letter to attack PM Modi amid cheetah credit war

Congress leader shares a 2009 letter to attack PM Modi amid cheetah credit war

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that Project Cheetah was his government’s endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh with cheetah (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) clicking photograph of feline after its reintroduction in India.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared a letter from 2009 about Project Cheetah to hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegation that "no constructive efforts" were made by the previous governments to the re-introduction of felines in India. Jairam Ramesh, who was a minister of state (independent charge) for environment and forests during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance's government, had written a letter to Wildlife Trust of India in 2009, giving a green signal to Project Cheetah. (Also Read | 'Sara paisa barbad': BJP leader mocks at Akhilesh for 'meowing cheetah' tweet)

In the letter shared by Ramesh, the Congress leader had asked Dr M.K. Ranjitsinh of the Wildlife Trust of India to prepare a “detailed roadmap for the reintroduction of the Cheetah which should include a detailed analysis of different potential sites.”

“The analysis should be carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with other organizations like BNHS and WTI,” the letter read.

“You may also like to take State Forest Departments as part of this study. I expect that the roadmap would be submitted to the MoE&F by the end of January 2010,” he added.

Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet that the letter launched Project Cheetah in 2009.

“Our PM is a pathological liar. I couldn’t lay my hands on this letter yesterday because of my preoccupation with the #BharatJodoYatra,” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi released three of the eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia into special enclosures in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. In his address after kicking off the cheetah introduction project, PM Modi said, “It is unfortunate that we declared cheetahs extinct in 1952, but for decades no constructive efforts were made to reintroduce them in India. Now, with new strength and vigour, the country has embarked on the project of reviving the population of cheetahs during this 'Amrit Kaal.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi jairam ramesh cheetah congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP