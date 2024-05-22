 Congress leader's ‘Indira Gandhi’ counter to BJP's PoK pitch: ‘10 years enough to take it back’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress leader's ‘Indira Gandhi’ counter to BJP's PoK pitch: ‘10 years enough to take it back’

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 04:55 PM IST

The BJP leaders have been asserting that the Narendra Modi government would reclaim PoK if voted back to power.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for claiming that the Narendra Modi-led government would take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if voted to power, saying they failed to do it despite having had a decade in power with a parliamentary majority.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the BJP had a decade in power with a parliamentary majority but failed to reclaim PoK. (HT Photo)
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said the BJP had a decade in power with a parliamentary majority but failed to reclaim PoK. (HT Photo)

“Honourable Yogi ji is neither Defence minister nor foreign minister,” Shukla said. “They [BJP] should have taken back PoK in these 10 years. It's enough days to take it back; you had the majority. ”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Follow LIVE updates Lok Sabha elections

He pointed to the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who oversaw the creation of Bangladesh following the 1971 war with Pakistan.

“Indira Gandhi got the power and broke Pakistan into two pieces, that's the record of Congress,” he said.

Shukla claimed that the BJP's coalition partners would abandon it in favor of the opposition INDIA bloc if they were to come into power.

"If tomorrow, INDIA alliance forms the government, their [BJP] allies will leave them to join us. When the government is formed, people join based on ideology," Shukla predicted.

Read: Protests in PoK triggered by high power tariff, escalating flour prices, privileges for elite

He also addressed the BJP's criticism of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who passed away in 1964, and alleged that the ruling party has shown a pattern of disrespect towards its own founding figures.

"Nehru ji died in 1964 but the BJP kept abusing him. It doesn't bother me anymore because if they can forget Atal Bihari Vajpayee and [L.K.] Advani, those who made them, it's in their nature to keep abusing Nehru ji," Shukla said.

The BJP leaders have been asserting that the Modi government in its third term would reclaim PoK.

“We want 400 plus seats so that PoK can be made an integral part of India,” Adityanath said an election rally in Prayagraj.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said: "PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) was with India and it would remain with us. India would take PoK."

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress and India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of "breaking the country" and asserted that PM Narendra Modi "will bring the nation together".

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Congress leader's ‘Indira Gandhi’ counter to BJP's PoK pitch: ‘10 years enough to take it back’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On