Narendra Modi govt not afraid of Pakistan's atom bombs, will take PoK back: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on course to secure a third term in office. Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi constituency Smriti Irani and others during an election roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls, in Amethi district, Saturday, May 18, 2024.(PTI)

“In the last four phases, Modiji has acquired 270 seats and is heading towards the third century,” Amit Shah said at an election rally in Jhansi. “On the other hand, the INDI Alliance of Rahul Gandhi has been wiped out. Modi ji is going to be the prime minister of India for the third term,” he added.

Highlighting Modi’s humble beginnings, Shah said, “On one hand, there is Rahul Baba born with a silver spoon in his mouth and on the other hand, there is Modi ji born to the family of a poor tea seller belonging to the backward class. Modi ji has not taken a leave for the last 23 years and spends Diwali with soldiers on the border.”

He also hit out at the opposition parties for their stance on the Ram Temple issue. Shah accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of obstructing the Ram Temple construction for decades and applauded Modi for fulfilling the promise.

“For seventy years, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party obstructed the building of the Ram Temple. But Modi Ji won the case, laid the foundation, and consecrated the Ram Temple.”

The home minister raked up the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issue and said, “Their (Congress) greed for the vote bank has burgeoned to the extent that Mani Shankar Aiyar, one of their leaders has asked us not to talk about the PoK. He is saying that Pakistan has atom bombs and we should not demand our rights over the PoK. I want to tell you that this is the Narendra Modi government and we are not afraid of atom bombs. PoK belongs to India and we will take it back,” he said.

Shah also took jabs at political dynasties, saying leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar are more interested in promoting their family members.

“The people who are into politics for the benefit of their sons and daughters cannot benefit the youth. Only Narendra Modi Ji can brighten the future of the youth of this nation.”