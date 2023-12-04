close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress Legislature Party authorised Kharge to pick next Telangana CM

Congress Legislature Party authorised Kharge to pick next Telangana CM

BySuresh Dharur
Dec 04, 2023 03:26 PM IST

People aware of the matter said Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who steered the party to victory with an aggressive campaign, was the leading contender for the state’s top elected post

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Monday passed a one-line resolution, authorising Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the next Telangana chief minister a day after the party wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the southern state.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar speaking at the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad. (PTI)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar speaking at the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Hyderabad. (PTI)

People aware of the matter said Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, who steered the party to victory with an aggressive campaign, was the leading contender for the state’s top elected post.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“We will get to know the high command’s decision in a couple of hours,” a Congress leader said on condition of anonymity after an over three-hour CLP meeting at a Hyderabad hotel.

Reddy proposed the resolution as per the party’s tradition while Bhatti Vikramarka, the CLP leader in the outgoing assembly, seconded it. The meeting was held under Congress observer and Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar’s supervision.

The people cited above said Reddy, who enjoys the support of the majority of the newly elected lawmakers, has the backing of the party’s central leadership for the top post. They added once the new CLP leader is named, a Congress delegation will submit a letter to governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Another delegation that met Soundararajan on Sunday night explained the procedure the Congress would follow and said they would come back once the CLP leader was elected.

The governor’s office said it will on Monday inform the media if there is any request from Congress for an oath-taking ceremony. Vikramarka, Congress’s Dalit face, was expected to take oath as deputy chief minister.

Ahead of the CLP meeting, Shivakumar separately met Member of Parliament N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vikramarka, and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who were seen to be in the race for the chief minister’s post. The meetings were held at another hotel.

Reddy has been credited with leading a robust local campaign focussed on alleged corruption to end BRS’s 10-year rule by winning 64 of the 119 seats. The BRS bagged 39 seats.

The Congress lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh months before the national polls next summer.

Get Latest India News and Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out