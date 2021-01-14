Congress links Kerala chief minister to gold smuggling
Congress lawmaker PT Thomas on Thursday targeted Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the recovery of 30 kg of gold smuggled into India in baggage addressed to the UAE consulate last year, saying he cannot get away by sacrificing some of his officials. He called Vijayan the “main accused” in the case. Thomas claimed Vijayan was aware of the activities of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar, who was arrested three months back in connection with the recovery at the Thiruvananthapuram airport of the gold hidden inside the bathroom fittings.
“How can a chief minister who supported the smuggling activities be called a Communist and continue in power? The arrested secretary even said if he approaches the chief minister with a tissue paper, he will sign on it in seconds. They were so close and how can he wash off his hands now?” asked Thomas while introducing an adjournment motion over the matter in the state assembly. He accused Vijayan of turning a blind to the matter as the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) members tried to shout him down with counter-allegations.
Also read | ED denies Sivasankar’s allegations of pressure to name political targets
Thomas claimed Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the case, was threatened in jail “not to take big names.” He added Vijayan was aware of Sivasankar’s foreign trips with Suresh. Thomas said initially Vijayan gave “a good certificate” to the probe agencies but turned against them after they summoned his close aide C M Raveendran.
Thomas said after he questioned an IT company owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena, the site of the Bengaluru-based firm disappeared.
Vijayan rubbished the charges saying the government took immediate action after the case came to light. He added he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a central agency probe into the case. Vijayan said some opposition members were unnecessarily blaming him and spreading “loads of canards”.
“We sacked the secretary immediately... We want to get to the bottom of the smuggling. So, we asked for a central agency probe. I criticised them when they deviated from their path. Now they are in a race to portray the government in a bad light but they will never succeed because people are with us.”
Vijayan wondered whether opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala agreed with the repeated charge of the Congress leadership that the Centre was using central agencies to target opposition leaders. He cited cases against Congress leaders including P Chidambaram to make his point.
After a two-hour discussion, opposition members stormed out of the House as Speaker P Sivaramakrishnan denied permission for the adjournment motion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket
- The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet
- For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended
- Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA
- Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself
- Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations
- NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sabarimala sees subdued ‘Makara Vilakku’, cash-strapped temple seeks govt help
- The meagre footfall at the temple has drained the plush coffers of the temple and it has asked the government for a bail-out package.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox