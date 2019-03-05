Congress MLA faces disqualification after conviction in illegal mining case

Congress legislator Bhagwan Barad was disqualified as a law-maker on Tuesday after a local court convicted and sentenced him to nearly three years in jail for an 18-year-old illegal mining case.

In past nine months, the Congress has lost three legislators. Two OBC veteran leader Kunvarji Bavali and Asha Patel resigned from the house and joined the BJP.

Bavali was made minister in Vijay Rupani government and he got re-elected in Jasdan by-poll in December. With his victory, the BJP tally has increased to 100 and the Congress now has 74 MLAs in 182-member assembly.

“Talala MLA Bhagwan Barad, as per Supreme Court order, and subsequent circulation by the election commission, has been disqualified March 1 (the day verdict came against him),’’ said speaker Rajendra Trivedi, in an order. The SC in 2013 had said that convicted MP or MLA should be immediately disqualified.

Trivedi said the documents in this regard were submitted by the state government legal department and he was bound to follow the SC order.

Judicial Magistrate (first class) Sunil Mehta, Somnath district, pronounced Barad guilty of stealing around 2.8 lakh metric tonnes limestone worth Rs 2.83 crore after illegally mining the mineral from Gauchar (pastoral land) of Sutrapada town in the year 1995. He has been awarded 2 years and nine months jail.

BJP Porbandar MLA and former cabinet minister Babu Bokhiria in 2013 was also awarded 3 years imprisonment in Rs 54 crore illegal mining case. But he was not disqualified. “Then, I was not the speaker and so I cannot comment on the issue,’’ said Trivedi.

The Congress alleged the BJP government was misusing its powers. “The court has allowed Barad to move higher court within 30 days and he would not be arrested during this period. When the court has given window period, the government, giving a fair chance, would have done the same,’’ said leader of the opposition, Paresh Dhanani.

BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said, “The act was based on the SC verdict’.”

