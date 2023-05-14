Congress MLAs credit Rahul Gandhi, his yatra for Karnataka election win

The Congress legislature party in Karnataka passed a resolution on Sunday thanking party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi family for their guidance and support in the just-concluded assembly elections. The newly-elected MLAs hailed the electoral success in the state as a victory of every Kannadiga, of Karnataka's pride, and of progress and harmony to rebuild 'Brand Karnataka'. Karnataka Congress leaders during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, in Bengaluru, Sunday, May 14, 2023.(PTI)

Calling the election results “historic,” the MLAs said Karnataka has “shone a new light to democracy and protecting the Constitution, which are under attack from the forces of hate and divisiveness, both from inside and outside the State.”

“The Congress Legislature Party expresses its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the President of the Indian National Congress, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge for the extensive and tireless campaign undertaken by him all through the elections as also for his sagacious advice on electoral strategy,” the resolution read.

“The Congress Legislature Party unanimously thanks Smt Sonia Gandhi for being a pillar of strength to the Party and for her guidance and campaign in the Karnataka Elections,” it added.

The MLAs thanked former party chief Rahul Gandhi for his “relentless campaign,” which they said resonated with the masses and “immensely helped translate the message of the 5 Congress Guarantees amongst the people.” They also credited Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for energising the cadre ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.

“It is no coincidence that the Congress Campaign, in its true earnestness began way back in September-October 2022 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, when Shri Rahul Gandhi walked nearly 600 kilometres for a period of 21 days through the length and breadth of Karnataka, which immensely energised the cadre to take on the malgovernance, corruption and maladministration of the ruling BJP Government,” they said.

The CLP, which met at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, passed another unanimous resolution authorising the party chief to pick its leader.

Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar. Congress president Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader.

