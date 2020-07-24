Congress MLAs end protest at Raj Bhawan, Gehlot to chair cabinet meet in Jaipur tonight

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:56 IST

After unprecedented drama at the Rajasthan Governor’s house since this afternoon, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied by 100 Congress MLAs had been protesting demanding that the assembly session should begin by Monday, the Rajasthan chief minister has called a cabinet meeting at his residence at 9.30 pm tonight.

“The Chief Minister wants to prove majority, call an assembly session on the Covid-19 crisis and also wants to silence those who say Congress doesn’t have majority. The Governor told us he’ll abide by the Constitution. He gave the CM a note that is to be looked into, and then the Governor will have to follow Article 174 of the Constitution,” Randeep Singh Surjewala said. The Congress leader is one of the special observers appointed by the party to look into the Rajasthan political crisis.

“We believe the Governor. A state cabinet meeting will be held today at 9:30 pm, the note will be looked into and a reply will be sent to the Governor by today,” Surjewala explained.

Earlier on Friday, Gehlot accompanied by Congress legislators supporting him visited Governor Kalraj Mishra to urge him to convene the Rajasthan assembly by Monday and let him face a floor test. Gehlot’s meeting with the Governor came minutes after he accused Raj Bhavan of holding back orders to convene the assembly by Monday to let him prove his majority in the 200-member assembly.

Gehlot has been stressing the need for an assembly session to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the political situation in the state, which has been continuing for over two weeks now.

Surjewala has alleged that the entire nation has witnessed the way BJP is going against the mandate of the people in several states and trying to topple elected government s led by rival political parties.

“The Rajasthan government and the CM are trying to prove their mandate, and want to call an assembly session to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis; and also to put an end to speculations which suggest that Congress does not have a mandate,” he said.

Beginning tomorrow, the Congress in Rajasthan will hold a demonstration across the state against BJP. “Congress workers will hold protests at all district headquarters tomorrow at 11 am against the conspiracy to murder democracy by BJP,” said Govind Singh Dotasar, state Congress president. He added that if needed, Congress workers will also hold demonstrations at block, ward and panchayat level.

“The BJP is conspiring to topple our government and the public is watching this. Efforts are also being made by “invisible powers” sitting in Delhi to influence the Governor. People want the elected government to complete its tenure,” he said.