Congress mocks Arvind Kejriwal but party ally Farooq Abdullah backs ‘resignation’ move: ‘He's not greedy for power’

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘resignation’ announcement, National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah on Sunday described the outgoing chief minister of Delhi as a person ‘not greedy for power.’ Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation while addressing AAP workers in Delhi (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

“He wants that elections should be held in Delhi and he wants to go among the people so that they can decide (whether Kejriwal is corrupt or not) and it is a good thing. He is not hungry for power,” ANI quoted the ex-CM of Jammu and Kashmir, as saying.

On the other hand, the Congress party, the NC’s ally, has taken a contrasting stand on the matter, and called Kejriwal’s resignation a ‘political drama.’

Meanwhile, NC vice president Omar Abdullah refused to comment.

“Why is he resigning? Will there be elections after his resignation or will he make someone else the chief minister? Let the news come out and then we will talk about it,” he said.

Addressing workers of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal, its national convenor, declared on Sunday he will step down as CM of Delhi ‘in two days,’ and someone from the party will take charge as chief minister.

“I will not sit on the CM chair until the people give their verdict. I will go to every house and street…elections are after a few months (February 2025). If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty," the AAP supremo appealed to the public.

He also demanded early polls in the Capital.

In March, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case, and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in June. The Supreme Court gave him bail in the ED case in July and in the CBI case, on Friday.