Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he would resign from the post of chief minister after two more days. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

He said that he would accept the chief minister’s post only if people certify his honesty in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. “We will go to the court of people to prove our innocence,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also demanded that early elections should be held in Delhi in November 2024 instead of February 2025.