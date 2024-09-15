Congress's ‘political drama’ jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi CM

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday termed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as a “political drama”, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had lost his “moral right” to continue in office.



“This looks like a political drama as the Supreme Court has already imposed restrictions on him. Delhi's people are aware and they will give an answer to the Aam Aadmi Party’s misgovernance in the assembly elections,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying.



The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, who was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in cases related to alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.



The top court set conditions for the bail, stating that Kejriwal cannot visit his office at the secretariat or sign any official file.



“Kejriwal should have resigned as soon as he came out of jail, as there was no point in clinging to the post of CM with the apex court putting a lot of restrictions on him. Why is he waiting for two days?" Yadav asked.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, during the programme on Sunday.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Kejriwal to resign after two days

Addressing his party workers, Kejriwal said he will resign as chief minister after two days. “I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair. I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail,” he said.



“If you think Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me, I will take over as CM after the elections. If you think I am not, don't vote. Your vote will be a certificate for my honesty, then only I will sit on the post of CM,” the two-time Delhi CM said.



