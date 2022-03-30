Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi says Mamata pillar of non-BJP opposition

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday said Mamata Banerjee is a pillar of the non-BJP opposition in the country, which is the need of the hour. The tweet from the Congress leader comes a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, presently embroiled in the Birbhum massacre case, wrote to all opposition leaders on uniting against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mamata earlier questioned Congress's role as the Opposition, but her letter has reached the Congress as well in which she wrote how the BJP is trying the attack the federal structure of the country.

"Non-BJP opposition is the need of the hour. Mamata is a pillar of that. Each element has to unite synergically to prevent vote division, state by state, for 2024. BJP’s best wins never exceed 39% of popular vote. Mamata and all others have to strain every sinew to unite the non-BJP space," Singhvi tweeted.

Singhvi's opinion however is not what the party leaders in the state said as Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury questioned Mamata's stance and said her stance changes day and night. "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sometimes says that everyone should get united against BJP, sometimes against BJP and Congress, and other times she says Congress should be finished. Her statements change day and night," Chowdhury said.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already given a clarion call for a united opposition minus the Congress and met Shiv Sena leader, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who is an ally of the Congress in the state.

In December, when Mamata visited Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, she said there is no UPA left in the country.