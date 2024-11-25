Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on EVM: ‘Have no doubt about its efficacy’

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated on Monday that he did not doubt the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His comments came after several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, accused the BJP and other parties in the Mahayuti alliance of EVM manipulation. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram does not share the doubts of the MV on EVMs and their manipulation in the Maharashtra assembly polls

Chidambaram said he has now doubts about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs.

“I have been participating in elections using EVMs since 2004. I have personally had no bad experience. Nor do I have any evidence to prove that there has been any kind of manipulation or tampering. If others have any kind of doubt about the efficacy of EVMs, it is really for them to say. But I personally have no doubt about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs,” said Chidambaram.

He also stated that unless there was scientific evidence proving otherwise, he would not change his view on the matter.

“I know that many in my party have a different point of view, it's really for them to explain it but I personally have no doubt about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs,” he added.

After the election results were announced on November 23, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut told the press, “We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also stated that there will be a need to discuss the workings of EVMs after the elections as the results were “unacceptable”. Actress Swara Bhasker also questioned the efficacy of the EVMs after her husband's loss in the elections.