Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on EVM: ‘Have no doubt about its efficacy’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Chidambaram went against the MVA who have alleged that the EVMs were manipulated and that paper ballots should have been used in the Maharashtra assembly polls

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated on Monday that he did not doubt the efficacy of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His comments came after several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, accused the BJP and other parties in the Mahayuti alliance of EVM manipulation.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram does not share the doubts of the MV on EVMs and their manipulation in the Maharashtra assembly polls
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram does not share the doubts of the MV on EVMs and their manipulation in the Maharashtra assembly polls

Also Read: After husband's poll loss, Swara Bhasker questions '99% battery' in EVMs

Chidambaram said he has now doubts about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs.

Also Read: 'Fishy': Sanjay Raut's 'conspiracy' reaction to Mahayuti's strong performance in Maharashtra

“I have been participating in elections using EVMs since 2004. I have personally had no bad experience. Nor do I have any evidence to prove that there has been any kind of manipulation or tampering. If others have any kind of doubt about the efficacy of EVMs, it is really for them to say. But I personally have no doubt about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs,” said Chidambaram.

Also Read: Maharashtra election results: MVA leaders question EVMs as Mahayuti takes massive lead

He also stated that unless there was scientific evidence proving otherwise, he would not change his view on the matter.

“I know that many in my party have a different point of view, it's really for them to explain it but I personally have no doubt about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs,” he added.

After the election results were announced on November 23, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut told the press, “We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also stated that there will be a need to discuss the workings of EVMs after the elections as the results were “unacceptable”. Actress Swara Bhasker also questioned the efficacy of the EVMs after her husband's loss in the elections.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On