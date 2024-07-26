A Congress municipal council member, known as Ravi alias “Scrap Ravi,” was murdered by a gang in Bahadurpur, Anekal town, in Bengaluru Rural district, a police officer familiar with the matter said. Congress municipal council member hacked to death in Anekal: Cops

The 32-year-old municipal councillor was allegedly ambushed and killed by a group of assassins who fled the scene, the officer said, adding that the attack allegedly took place on Wednesday when Ravi was in his office in Bahadurpur.

The police quoted residents as reportedly seeing a gang of youths wielding long machetes loitering nearby for the past 15 days. The police in Anekal have collected CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the assailants and the events leading up to the crime.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said: “We are investigating all angles, including personal and political enmities. The CCTV footage is being scrutinised, and we are hopeful of identifying the culprits soon.”

Anekal sub-division deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohan said: “According to preliminary investigations, the attack happened at around 8:30pm on Wednesday when Ravi was in his office at Bahadurpura in Anekal town. The rival gang had been monitoring his movements for the last 15 days.”

“After confirming he was alone in his office, a gang of three-four people attacked him with machetes and sickles, killing him on the spot. Based on a complaint by Ravi’s father, we have registered a case under BNS 103 (murder) and are actively searching for the accused,” he said.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Ravi had enmities with a few people who might have been responsible for the attack.

The family members of the deceased have named Harish and Vinay from Badanpur, along with JK from Karpur village, as suspects for orchestrating the murder.

Mohan said that the autopsy of Ravi’s body was conducted at the Anekal Taluk Government Hospital, and the body was then handed over to his family. His cremation was held on Thursday, with tight police security in place to prevent any further incidents.

The Karnataka Congress has condemned the murder, demanding immediate action against those responsible.