Congress names these 4 MPs for delegation on 'Operation Sindoor' as Centre picks Shashi Tharoor

The Congress on Saturday said the government had requested it to nominate four MPs for upcoming all-party delegations that will travel abroad to present India’s position on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. In response, the party named Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for the task. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh announced the names of Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for the task.(PTI file)

The statement came after the government announced plans to dispatch seven all-party delegations to key partner nations, including UN Security Council members, later this month. The Centre delegations include Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's name.

The move follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, with the objective of reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism on the global stage.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday morning, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The INC was asked to submit names of 4 MPs for the delegations to be sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan."

He said, "By noon yesterday May 16th, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) wrote to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs giving the following names on behalf of the INC -- former “Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Lok Sabha MP Raja Brar."

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry earlier on Saturday said the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," it said.

The government has made a careful selection of leaders who will head the delegations as they come from parties across the political divide and are considered articulate voices.

BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde will be heading a delegation each.

While four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.

According to the ministry's statement, distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

In a post on X, Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism."

Sharing the ministry's statement, he said, "A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."