Congress names Shoukath as candidate for Nilambur bypoll

The Congress national leadership on Monday announced Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate in the upcoming by-election in the Nilambur assembly constituency in Kerala.

The candidacy of Shoukath, a politician-cum-screenwriter and son of veteran Congress leader and eight-time MLA Aryadan Mohammed, was announced by the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge based on the recommendation sent by the state leadership.

The announcement comes the same day the ECI published the gazette notification for the Nilambur by-election scheduled to be held on June 19. The vacancy in the seat arose after sitting MLA PV Anvar resigned as legislator on Jan 13 following differences with the LDF leadership and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar was a two-term MLA from Nilambur, having won in 2016 and 2021 as an LDF-backed Independent.

Though Anvar has unconditionally extended support to the Congress-led UDF and promised to back any candidate it named, he showed reluctance on Monday in formally backing Shoukath, a man he had defeated back in 2016.

“We will see how the people of Nilambur react to the announcement of Shoukath’s candidature. We need to assess if we should support him or not. We will take a decision in two days,” Anvar, currently the state convenor of the Trinamool Congress, told reporters.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said Anvar will be brought into the UDF fold. “The modalities will be declared later,” he said.

The LDF and the BJP are yet to declare their candidates. The votes will be counted on June 23.