Congress on key meet to select next Chief Election Commissioner: 'Should've postponed'

With Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar set to retire on Tuesday, February 18, the selection committee for appointing his successor met on Monday to decide on a name. Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Jairam Ramesh(ANI/File)

The committee comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

However, Congress suggested that the government adjourns the meeting to select the CEC until hearing by the Supreme Court.

Congress leader Ajay Maken said, "Today, a meeting related to the election of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was held. The Congress party believes that since the Supreme Court had said that the matter would be heard on February 19 and a decision would be given on what the constitution of the committee should be like. In such a situation, today's meeting should have been postponed..."

Cong says Centre wants to control of EC

While Rahul Gandhi was seen attending the meeting, Congress alleged on Monday that by removing chief justice of India (CJI) from the panel to select CEC, the central government made it clear it wants control not credibility of the poll body.

Following Rajiv Kumar's exit, Gyanesh Kumar will become the senior-most election commissioner, with his tenure extending until January 26, 2029.

To streamline the selection process, the central government recently established a search committee under the leadership of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

This committee is tasked with selecting potential candidates for the role of the next Chief Election Commissioner, ensuring the appointment of the most qualified and capable individual for the key post.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioner (EC) are appointed by the President of India, based on recommendations from a selection committee. This committee is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with a member of the Union Council of Ministers nominated by the Prime Minister.

The CEC’s term can last up to six years from the date of appointment, though they must retire upon turning sixty-five, regardless of whether their term has concluded.