Rajiv Kumar announces Delhi poll schedule in last presser as CEC, shares retirement plans

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday, January 7, addressed his last press briefing as the poll panel chief to announce the schedule for the Delhi assembly election 2025, which he said would take place in a single phase. New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference for the announcement of the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (PTI)

While voting for all 70 seats of Delhi assembly will take place on February 5, the counting of votes has been scheduled for February 8, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Taking questions from media persons after completing his press briefing, CEC Rajiv Kumar was asked about his retirement plans, to which he said he is planning to “detoxify” for a few months.

"I have worked at very high stakes places for the last 13-15 years, I'll detoxify myself for 4-5 months, go to deep Himalayas and go away from public eye, I deserve to have some solitude. then I will devote myself to charity," Rajiv Kumar said.

CEC on concerns raised over India's electoral process

CEC Rajiv Kumar used his last presser as the EC top boss to underscore the integrity of India's electoral process, giving point-by-point rebuttal on concerns raised over the same.

The chief election commissioner issued clarifications on concerns he listed under six points - Wrongful additions or deletions in electoral roll, manipulation of EVMs, increase in voter turnout from 5 pm onwards, mismatch in votes polled and counted in some ACs, counting slowed down, and changed rules to restrict transparency.

Kumar highlighted that the guidelines for every aspect of the electoral process, from electoral rolls to machine handling, are rigorously followed and shared with political parties.

The CEC reiterated the transparency and robustness of the election mechanism, dismissing allegations of vote tampering.

"Our process is not only thorough but also transparent. Form 20, which contains the exact details of winners and losers, is handed over to all candidates," Kumar said.

The Election Commission has been subjected to scrutiny and demands for greater accountability, including the counting of all VVPAT slips, by opposition parties.