Congress offers Rahul Gandhi-signed T-shirt at 670 for Yatra donation

The Congress on Saturday launched its 'Donate for Nyay' crowdfunding campaign as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam's Nagaon.(ANI)

Under the campaign, people will get a Rahul Gandhi-signed letter or merchandise in return for their donation.

While launching the campaign at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi along with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said that under the campaign, any person who donates ₹670 or more will get a T-shirt signed by Rahul Gandhi as a gift.

"Those who donate ₹67,000 or more will get a 'Nyay Kit' which will contain a T-shirt, bag, band, badge and sticker," he said. For anything that one donates, he or she will get a letter signed by Rahul ji and a certificate of donation."

Maken also said the idea behind the campaign and the earlier wider crowdfunding campaign of the party, 'Donate for Desh', was not to get money but to motivate workers.

He said that under the party's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, which was launched on December 18 last year, a total ₹20 crore has been collected so far.

Within two hours of launching the 'Donate for Nyay' campaign, ₹2 crore were collected, the Congress treasurer said.

On being asked about funds being lower than expectations, Maken said, "We can't contest elections by raising money through our workers. If someone thinks we will get all our funding for the elections through this crowdfunding, he is wrong and this is something we did not intend."

“It is much more than the crowdfunding by any other political party as both the AAP and the BJP had started it but they could not reach even ₹1 crore,” he added.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on a two-day break from January 26 to 27 and will restart from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Sunday. It is expected to enter Bihar on January 29 and return to West Bengal again on January 31 via Malda.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra aims to revive the party's electoral prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, following a poor showing in the last round of assembly elections.