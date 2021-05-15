Home / India News / Congress plans to step up relief activities to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary
Congress has asked its lawmakers to provide at least 2 ambulances so that the party can scale up Covid relief measures (HT Photo File/Keshav Singh)
Congress has asked its lawmakers to provide at least 2 ambulances so that the party can scale up Covid relief measures (HT Photo File/Keshav Singh)
india news

Congress plans to step up relief activities to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

The Congress asked its MLAs and MLCs to provide at least two ambulances so that the party can step up Covid-19 relief activities ahead of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary on May 21
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST

The Congress has asked members of legislative assemblies and councils across the country to provide “at least two ambulances” as it plans to step up the Covid-19 relief activities ahead of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 30th death anniversary on May 21.

In a letter to the state chiefs and central functionaries, Congress’s general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has also suggested a five-point programme to augment the party’s relief works that have earned accolades, especially for the Youth Congress team led by Srinivas BV.

“Focus on relief activities by providing food and arranging medicine kits to people. Kits of basic medicines should be prepared and distributed to the deprived persons. The kit may contain necessary medicines and medicines on-demand,” Venugopal said.

He asked the state leaders to “observe a mass mask distribution programme at state, district and block levels” and distribute food to attendants at hospitals, ambulance drivers, and other needy people.

The Congress also wants its state units to “help people in getting registered for the vaccination programme through the platforms concerned”.

The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, this week raised concerns that many people, particularly the underprivileged and a large section of the rural population, might be left out of the inoculation campaign as registration through the Co-Win app is compulsory for it.

Venugopal has asked the Congress state units to convene meetings at the earliest and allocate relief related responsibilities to ministers, lawmakers, elected representations at the grassroots level and even to those who fought but have lost elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.