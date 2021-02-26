IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal

"Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on alliance," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said that the party was prepared for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He said alliances have been finalised in all states, barring Tamil Nadu where talks of an alliance were underway.

"Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on alliance," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Venugopal also cleared up the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations against Rahul Gandhi. The Central party had alleged that Gandhi was maligning north India during his speech in Kerala on Tuesday.

"A few days back he (Mr Gandhi) was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won’t work, @RahulGandhi Ji! People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!" BJP president had tweeted.

Venugopal rubbished these allegations, claiming that the party respected the merits of each state.

"Rahul Gandhi in his speech praised Kerala. But this does not mean he criticised north India. For Congress, India is one. We respect the merits of each state. This is our party's tradition and that is what he highlighted," he said as per ANI.

Elections for four states - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry will be underway in a couple of months' time.

While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have only one phase of polling on April 6, Assam and West Bengal will have theirs in a phased manner.

Assam's elections will be conducted in three phases starting from March 26 till April 6. West Bengal will have eight phases of polling from March 27 till April 29.

The results of all the states and Puducherry will be announced on May

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress kc venugopal
Close
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
The ministry said 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm, and that all states and union territories conducted Covid-19 vaccinations during the day.(HT Photo)
india news

Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:54 PM IST
As per the provisional report till Friday 6 pm, a total of 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses have been given through 2,89,320 sessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smoothen the way to travel.(REUTERS)
Governments say getting vaccinated and having proper documentation will smoothen the way to travel.(REUTERS)
india news

In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • According to the report, bookings surged in Goa for both February 15 and February 22 by over 20%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, the largest drug producer in the world, is currently manufacturing two Covid-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.(PTI)
India, the largest drug producer in the world, is currently manufacturing two Covid-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.(PTI)
india news

'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:41 PM IST
"Thank you @DrTedros. We are all together in the fight against this pandemic. India is committed to sharing resources, experiences, and knowledge for global good," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nasscom said it has always advocated for responsible use of technology to ensure a conscious build of trust and transparency within the ecosystem.(AP | Representational image)
Nasscom said it has always advocated for responsible use of technology to ensure a conscious build of trust and transparency within the ecosystem.(AP | Representational image)
india news

New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Nasscom noted that technology is becoming all pervasive and it is important that there is responsible use and building of technology for all stakeholders government, industry, start-ups and citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask buys fruit in a market, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Maharashtra records 8000 new cases of Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Congress leader KC Venugopal(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 PM IST
"Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on alliance," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Planes are seen parked at Mumbai airport, Many flights has been cancelled during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Planes are seen parked at Mumbai airport, Many flights has been cancelled during the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

India extends ban on international flights till March 31

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:39 PM IST
"Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate," the DGCA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders hold a plough as they participate in a roadshow, in Surat on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leaders hold a plough as they participate in a roadshow, in Surat on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Everyone talking about miracle in Surat: Kejriwal on AAP's Gujarat performance

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:38 PM IST
In the local body elections held in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party turned out to be the major opposition in some civic bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resumption of Mumbai locals was thought to be a reason behind the sudden spike, but the increase in the number of cases has been statewide.(REUTERS)
The resumption of Mumbai locals was thought to be a reason behind the sudden spike, but the increase in the number of cases has been statewide.(REUTERS)
india news

Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Though the number of fresh infections reported on Friday recorded a slight dip from Thursday's numbers, the overall Covid-19 situation remains severe in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST
All international flights by the airlines will, however, be operated from Terminal 2 only.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police recovered 20 loose Gelatin sticks from the vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambai's residence Antilla (PTI Photo)(PTI)
The police recovered 20 loose Gelatin sticks from the vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambai's residence Antilla (PTI Photo)(PTI)
india news

Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:08 PM IST
  • A green Scorpio SUV was found parked on Carmichael Road some 600 meters away from Mukhesh Ambani’s residence Antila on Altamount Road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traders participate in a Bharat Bandh protest called by the Confederation of All India Traders over various demands at Chawri Bazar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Traders participate in a Bharat Bandh protest called by the Confederation of All India Traders over various demands at Chawri Bazar, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' evokes lukewarm response

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Various market bodies said they support the cause for the Bandh, they could not shut down their shops or outlets due to multiple reasons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
Centre has directed the state to intensify testing at airports, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said. (Reuters)
india news

Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The toll due to the disease rose to 4,164 with 14 more deaths, while three people who came from the UK were among the fresh cases and active cases stood at a little over 51,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
Rahul Gandhi at kisan mahapanchayat in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
india news

Congress to hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan tomorrow

PTI, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The mahapanchayats are being held near the four assembly constituencies which are headed for bypolls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac