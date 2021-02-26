Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday said that the party was prepared for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He said alliances have been finalised in all states, barring Tamil Nadu where talks of an alliance were underway.
"Congress is totally prepared for elections. We will appeal to the people for change, for good governance. Alliance for Assam has been finalised. In Kerala and West Bengal, the alliance also almost finalised. In Tamil Nadu, talks underway on alliance," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.
Venugopal also cleared up the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations against Rahul Gandhi. The Central party had alleged that Gandhi was maligning north India during his speech in Kerala on Tuesday.
"A few days back he (Mr Gandhi) was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India. Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North. Divide and rule politics won’t work, @RahulGandhi Ji! People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today!" BJP president had tweeted.
Venugopal rubbished these allegations, claiming that the party respected the merits of each state.
"Rahul Gandhi in his speech praised Kerala. But this does not mean he criticised north India. For Congress, India is one. We respect the merits of each state. This is our party's tradition and that is what he highlighted," he said as per ANI.
Elections for four states - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry will be underway in a couple of months' time.
While Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have only one phase of polling on April 6, Assam and West Bengal will have theirs in a phased manner.
Assam's elections will be conducted in three phases starting from March 26 till April 6. West Bengal will have eight phases of polling from March 27 till April 29.
The results of all the states and Puducherry will be announced on May
