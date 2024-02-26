Congress promises 5000/month to every poor family in Andhra Pradesh: ‘Not like Modi ki Guarantee’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced Indiramma Universal Basic Income Support of ₹5,000 per month for poor families in Andhra Pradesh. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has announced Indiramma Universal Basic Income Support of ₹ 5,000 per month to every poor family in Andhra Pradesh. (X(formerly Twitter))

In a post on X, Kharge said that the income support scheme is the Congress party’s guarantee for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"Indiramma Universal Basic Income support of ₹5000 per month to every poor family is Congress party’s guarantee for the people of Andhra Pradesh. We will transfer the amount directly in the bank account of the woman of the families. Our guarantee is not like “Modi Ki Guarantee”, whatever Congress party promises, WE DELIVER !!" wrote Kharge.

Earlier in the day, Kharge addressed Nyay Sadhana Sabha in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuram. While addressing the people, he took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"PM Modi always says, ‘Yeh to Modi ki guarantee hai.’ Where is Modi's guarantee? Have you received 15 lakhs in your bank accounts? Have the farmers' incomes doubled? Has he provided 2 crore jobs?" said the Congress president as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We are helping poorer sections, small traders, farmers, and other workers. Whom is PM Modi helping? He is helping crony capitalists and rich people; this is PM Modi's ideology," he added.

Continuing his tirade against PM Modi, Kharge appealed to the people to be united and defeat the ‘fascist forces’. He claimed that Modi was afraid of the Congress party and its former presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"PM Modi always attacks the Congress party. If the Congress party is weak in the country, why are you attacking, abusing, and purchasing our MLAs and MPs? Why are you putting our people behind bars? The zero man is ruling the country. He is like a dictator, and it's our duty to be united and defeat the fascist forces. Only then will our democracy, constitution, people, and fundamental rights be saved," said Kharge.

"He[Modi] always attacks Rahul Gandhi ji and consistently criticises Indira Gandhi ji. Why? Because he is afraid of Rahul Gandhi ji, Sonia Gandhi ji, and Congress," he added.