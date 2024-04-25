Congress questions EC's 'bizarre equivalence' in notices over Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party on Thursday said the notices issued by the Election Commission to its party president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP chief JP Nadda in “virtually identical language” was a “bizarre equivalence”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked up a row on Sunday while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara.

The ECI issued a notice to BJP president J P Nadda seeking his response to the complaints filed by the opposition parties and civil society groups regarding the remarks made by Modi in Rajasthan's Banswara.

These complaints had referred to Modi's claim that Congress wanted to redistribute the wealth of the people to Muslims and that the opposition party won't even spare the 'mangalsutra' of women.

However, the poll body also issued a notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and Rahul Gandhi regarding their remarks.

The EC notices did not directly name either Modi, Gandhi or Kharge, but the representations received by it were attached to the respective letters.

The BJP had accused Gandhi of levelling malafide and utterly sinister allegations against Modi during a speech in Kottayam where he alleged that the prime minister was pushing for one nation, one language, one religion. It also accused Kharge of violating the model code by claiming that he was not invited to the Ram temple consecration ceremony due to discrimination against SCs and STs.

“Is this what the EC means by a 'level playing field'?” asked Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications.

Ramesh said the public pressure following the prime minister's “outrageous” remarks “forced” the Election Commission's hand.

“But did it have to compensate by sending a notice on Rahul Gandhi's remarks as well?” he posted on X.

“By equating the two, the EC has drawn attention to its own compulsions. By any standard, the equivalence is bizarre and completely unwarranted and unjustified,” Ramesh added. “Meanwhile BJP candidates brazenly continue to use religious symbols in their election campaign.”

Earlier at a press conference, Ramesh said the Election Commission is "super, super cautious" when it comes to the prime minister.