e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Congress ready to take part in Jammu and Kashmir rural polls if party leaders are released

Congress ready to take part in Jammu and Kashmir rural polls if party leaders are released

Senior Congress leader G A Mir accused the BJP of weakening the panchayat raj institutions during their tenure by making “retrograde” amendments to the Panchayat Act.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Bypolls to over 12,500 panchayats in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.
Bypolls to over 12,500 panchayats in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.(Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo )
         

The Congress is ready to take part in the by-elections to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir if its leaders are released and their free movement is ensured, senior party leader G A Mir said on Monday. Bypolls to over 12,500 panchayats in the union territory will be held in eight phases from March 5 to March 20.

“We challenge the BJP and the government to ensure the release of all Congress leaders and allow their free movement with adequate security, the party is willing to take part in the ongoing elections, despite strong reservations over the mode and manner of unilaterally conducting these elections on party basis, without taking all recognised mainstream parties on board,” J&K Congress president Mir told reporters here. Taking strong exception to the government “unilaterally” announcing the by-elections to panchayats on party basis, he said the first elections to these bodies were held on non-party basis but still the Congress is not averse to the bypolls and would contest it, “if all our leaders are released and allowed all sorts of genuine political activities in a secure atmosphere”.

Mir said even today he was not allowed to go to Kashmir despite giving a written request last evening to the administration.

“It is a reality that over 12,500 seats, which is over 60 per cent seats in the Kashmir valley, remained unfilled in the last elections but the government had made tall claims of smooth and successful elections in the Kashmir region,” he said. “How elections on non-party basis and now on party basis are being held to the same institution,” Mir asked.

He also accused the BJP of weakening the panchayat raj institutions during their tenure by making “retrograde” amendments to the Panchayat Act.

tags
top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news