Congress revokes suspension of three MLAs caught in West Bengal's cash haul case last year

The Congress on Friday revoked the suspension of its three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah district last year, party officials said. The Congress had issued suspension order against the three MLAs on July 31, 2022, following their arrest in a cash haul case. (File)

Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Khijri legislator Rajesh Kachchap and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal were under suspension since July last year.

Speaking to reporters at Assembly premises, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur said, "On direction of party's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey, the suspension of three MLAs has been revoked with immediate effect. Party has issued a letter in this regard."

The party had issued suspension order against the three MLAs on July 31, 2022, following their arrest in a cash haul case. On July 30 last year, their vehicle was intercepted by police on National Highway 16 at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah district and nearly ₹49 lakh in cash was found in the car.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state. Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three legislators had offered him ₹10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

The Congress had also urged the Speaker to disqualify the three legislators.

On Congress' application to the Speaker against the three MLAs, Thakur said, "The party will discuss the issue and take a decision accordingly."

Speaking to PTI, Ansari said, "Their issue was aggravated due to some misunderstanding. Now, all things have been settled and I am back in Congress."

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON