Congress says it welcomes all parties ready to shed differences to work together

The Congress on Thursday said it will welcome all parties who are ready to sink their ideological differences to work together with it for a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said the Congress is the largest opposition party and would welcome all other parties who work with it.

His remarks came a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi amid talk of setting up a federal opposition front to defeat the BJP.

“According to the Congress, the fight today is to save the country’s institutions, its democracy, the country’s economy and social harmony. Today the fight is not among parties, it is for all these sentiments on the basis of which the country... was formed.

“As the largest opposition party, we welcome all other parties who work hand in hand with the Congress and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We will fight this battle together, despite ideological differences, as the country is bigger than a party, a view that Rahul Gandhi shares,” he told reporters.

Surjewala said Mamata Banerjee’s ideology is linked to the Congress party since the time she was in the Youth Congress.

“We respect Mamata ji and all other opposition leaders,” he said.