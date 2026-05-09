Two All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, on Friday submitted a report on Friday to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, outlining the 63 newly elected Congress MLAs’ preferences for the post of Kerala chief minister. Congress set to finalise Kerala CM pick after report submitted

Outgoing leader of opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan, former minister Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal are among the top probables for the chief minister’s post with each camp claiming the support of a majority of legislators.

The two observers who held one-on-one discussions with the MLAs in Kerala on Thursday, submitted their findings to Kharge at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Friday. The Congress legislature party in Kerala had earlier passed a resolution authorising the high command to take the final decision on the chief minister’s post.

“We have submitted our report to the leadership. Nothing could have happened in a quicker manner. We have fully utilised our time. When we held meetings with the individual MLAs, we noted their preferences (for CM’s post) as well as many things they wanted to say,” Maken told reporters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Satheesan, Chennithala and state Congress chief Sunny Joseph departed for Delhi on Friday night to hold consultations with the AICC leadership. Venugopal is already present in the national capital. According to people aware of the matter, the AICC is working on a consensus formula that will eventually satisfy all three leaders and prevent an internal rebellion.

At the same time, Congress workers conducted demonstrations in favour of Satheesan on Friday in at least five districts including Kannur, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, demanding the party leadership to offer the top post to him. The workers raised banners of Satheesan and installed flexes supporting his candidacy for chief ministership, citing his experience as the Leader of Opposition over the last five years. The workers also raised slogans against Venugopal, alleging that he ‘bought’ the support of several MLAs to push him for the top job.

The demonstrations propelled KPCC chief Joseph to issue a warning of action against the workers. In Thodupuzha in Idukki district, a few workers who took part in the agitation were removed from their organisational posts.

Satheesan, through a Facebook post, asked workers and leaders not to indulge in any action that would put the party in a tough spot.

“The Congress-led UDF came to power with 102 seats. This is a moment of happiness and pride. Workers must desist from installing flex boards and protesting on streets through factions,” he said.

Controversy over a chance photograph

Meanwhile, a photograph, clicked by a newspaper photographer, showing a document in the hands of Mukul Wasnik revealing the CM preferences of a few MLAs sparked a row.

The paper appeared to show MLAs including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, T Siddique and Sandeep Warier preferring KC Venugopal as their choice of CM candidate. According to the document, while Sulthan Bathery MLA-elect IC Balakrishnan has chosen either Venugopal or Chennithala, Uduma MLA Neelakantan did not share any preferences.

Wasnik, when asked about the photograph, said the alleged document is “not based on facts”.

“I’m aware of the photograph. It is incorrect. It is not reflecting the correct position. It is not based on facts,” he said.

But Neelakantan said he has sent an e-mail to the AICC demanding a clarification on the purported document. “I have clearly indicated my preference to the observers. They even jotted it down. So I don’t know why there’s no mention of a leader next to my name,” he told reporters. Neelakandan is learnt to have supported Satheesan for CM.