Congress Sitapur MP accused of raping woman: Police

Congress' Sitapur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Rathore has been booked on charges of rape, police said on Saturday. Congress MP Rakesh Rathore.(Facebook)

The case against MP Rakesh Rathore has been filed at the Kotwali Police Station in Sitapur on the complaint of a woman.

The complainant accused Rakesh Rathore of raping her on January 15, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told reporters.

She has also alleged that Rathore raped her several times over the last four years. The woman added that the Congress MP had promised to marry her and make her political career.

“A victim appeared before the police in Kotwali Nagar area of ​​Sitapur and submitted an application on 15th January that Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore has been raping her for the last 4 years on the pretext of marriage and helping in politics,” SP Chakresh Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police officer said that the woman has also provided call details and call recordings to the police.

"The victim provided electronic evidence and other call recordings in support of her statement and police studied all this evidence in detail. The victim said that she has been continuously threatened by the accused. A case was registered and police are taking action in this regard. The medical of the victim and her statement have also been recorded before the court..." he added. The SP said security had been provided to the woman.

Meanwhile, Rathore, in a Facebook post, claimed that the charges against him were part of a political conspiracy.