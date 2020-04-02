Congress slams Centre over PPE Serbia export amid shortage

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of 90 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Serbia at a time when India’s health workers are struggling to get their necessary supply amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts? This is CRIMINAL,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted.

People familiar with developments said an assessment by the commerce and external affairs ministries concluded the equipment sent to Serbia – 3.5 million pairs of surgical gloves sold by a Kerala-based private company – was not on the list of medical gear whose export is prohibited.

At the Congress’ news briefing through video conference, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit out at the government on the issue. He alleged that when doctors and nurses across the country are crying for better equipment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was exporting PPE to Serbia.

Shergill attacked the government for using Air India to fly out German nationals when Indian migrant labourers are dying on the roads.

“This is heartless, shameless and brainless behaviour of the BJP government,” he alleged.

On March 29, the official Twitter handle of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Serbia said a Boeing 747 had arrived in Belgrade with 90 tonnes of medical protective equipment from India.

“The transportation of valuable supplies purchased by @SerbianGov has been fully funded by the #EU while @UNDPSerbia organized the flight & ensured the fastest possible delivery,” it tweeted.

The people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the guidelines regarding medical equipment whose export is prohibited are very clear. “The restricted items can be exported on a case-by-case basis with the approval of the DGFT [Director General of Foreign Trade],” said a person.

Notifications issued by the DGFT on Feb 25 and March 19 state the exports of surgical and disposable masks, ventilators, and textiles and raw materials for masks and overalls are prohibited. Other equipment such as gloves, non-woven shoe covers and gas masks with chemical absorbents can be exported.