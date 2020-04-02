e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress slams Centre over PPE Serbia export amid shortage

Congress slams Centre over PPE Serbia export amid shortage

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of 90 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Serbia at a time when India’s health workers are struggling to get their necessary supply amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts? This is CRIMINAL,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted.

People familiar with developments said an assessment by the commerce and external affairs ministries concluded the equipment sent to Serbia – 3.5 million pairs of surgical gloves sold by a Kerala-based private company – was not on the list of medical gear whose export is prohibited.

At the Congress’ news briefing through video conference, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill hit out at the government on the issue. He alleged that when doctors and nurses across the country are crying for better equipment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was exporting PPE to Serbia.

Shergill attacked the government for using Air India to fly out German nationals when Indian migrant labourers are dying on the roads.

“This is heartless, shameless and brainless behaviour of the BJP government,” he alleged.

On March 29, the official Twitter handle of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Serbia said a Boeing 747 had arrived in Belgrade with 90 tonnes of medical protective equipment from India.

“The transportation of valuable supplies purchased by @SerbianGov has been fully funded by the #EU while @UNDPSerbia organized the flight & ensured the fastest possible delivery,” it tweeted.

The people cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the guidelines regarding medical equipment whose export is prohibited are very clear. “The restricted items can be exported on a case-by-case basis with the approval of the DGFT [Director General of Foreign Trade],” said a person.

Notifications issued by the DGFT on Feb 25 and March 19 state the exports of surgical and disposable masks, ventilators, and textiles and raw materials for masks and overalls are prohibited. Other equipment such as gloves, non-woven shoe covers and gas masks with chemical absorbents can be exported.

top news
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
Covid-19 cases hit close to 2000, Markaz contact tracing on ‘war footing’
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
800 Jamaat attendees in Karnataka to be quarantined, 2 identified in Andhra
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
Covid-19 update: Highest single-day spike in Tamil Nadu, all 110 attended Jamaat
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
This website will help you find stores that are open near you
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news