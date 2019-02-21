Pakistan must be very happy, says BJP on Congress’s Pulwama attack

BJP on Thursday hit back at Congress’s criticism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Pulwama attack, saying the grand old party has shown its true colours and its content had a striking resemblance with those of Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

The Congress has alleged that Modi was busy with a “film shoot” when he should have chaired a cabinet meeting on security.

“Congress has shown true face today. When the whole country is one, when country after country passing resolution condemning Pulwama attack and standing firmly with India, at that critical moment the true face of Congress party appears, seeking to weaken the morale of the country,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Congress had raised the issue of PM Modi not mentioning Pakistan or Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama suicide bomber attack on February 14 that killed 40 CRPF personnel, in his joint statement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Noting that such attacks are never politicised, Prasad took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“When the body of martyrs came, Rahul Gandhi was doing something with his phone. Did we make that an issue? We could have done if we wanted to,” Prasad said.

The minister went on to say that the Congress had a strong resemblance with Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s statements.

“Their style may be different but the content of what the Prime Minister of Pakistan spoke and what the Congress party spoke today bears a striking resemblance. Pakistan must be happy today after listening to Congress pressers,” he said.

“The Congress must understand that regardless of their canards, the country believed in his leadership and his ability to lead the country,” Prasad said.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah also had hit out at the the Congress, saying it has no moral right to question the BJP on patriotism.

“Congress has used this attack for their political interests. They created an issue of the PM Modi’s presence in a programme on the day of attack. They should know that PM Modi works for 18 hours in a day for the nation,” Shah said at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:47 IST