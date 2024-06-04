 Congress submits memorandum to ECI over slowing down of counting | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress submits memorandum to ECI over slowing down of counting

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who led a Congress delegation that met ECI officials, said they have not made any allegations and only asked for directions

The Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the slowing down of the counting of votes in some constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the delay in real-time data updates from the polling stations. It asked the poll body to issue directions to ensure that there is no unreasonable delay in the counting process.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking with the media after meeting the ECI officials. (REUTERS)
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi speaking with the media after meeting the ECI officials. (REUTERS)

“We have received further reports that over the past 1/1.5 hours, several parliamentary constituencies across the country have witnessed an overall slowdown in the counting process. Unfortunately, despite objections being raised by our Party Agents, workers as well as Candidates, the officers are not addressing our concerns,” the memorandum said.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

“It may be relevant to mention that at 2.30 pm, when the polling data was being accessed online, then the data for Parliamentary Constituencies did not detail the round-wise status or mention the total number of rounds that have been counted.”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who led a Congress delegation that met ECI officials, said they have not made any allegations and only asked for directions. “The Commission gave us a respectful hearing.” Singhvi said ECI explained things at length and agreed to issue directions to ensure that there is no delay.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress submits memorandum to ECI over slowing down of counting
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement