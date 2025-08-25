Congress suspends Kerala MLA amid misconduct, sexual harassment allegations

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was suspended by the party, said Kerala unit chief Sunny Joseph on Monday. The development comes amid grave allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment against Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil earlier resigned as the Youth Congress president in Kerala. Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil represented the Palakkad constituency of Kerala.(Instagram/mamkootathil)

He is at the centre of a big controversy after allegations of misbehaviour by a Malayalam actor, followed by sexual harassment claims from a trans woman.

The Congress leader's suspension from the party comes days after actor Rini Ann George, without taking names, said "a young leader" of a well-known political party misbehaved with her.

While she didn't name anyone, the BJP and the CPI(M) alleged Rahul Mamkootathil was the one she was talking about.

As the controversy was unfolding, yet another allegation was made against Mamkootathil, this time by a trans woman, who described how a normal friendship turned into a “disgusting experience” through messages she received from the leader.

“I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it,” an indiatoday.in report quoted the woman.

Besides, writer Honey Bhaskaran levelled similar allegations against the Congress leader, saying he slid into her Instagram DMs and initiated a conversation about her trip to Sri Lanka.

Rahul Mamkootathil, also known as Rahul BR, was an MLA from the Palakkad constituency. He gained entry into politics through the Kerala Student Union (KSU) and held key positions like KSU Adoor president, KSU state general secretary, and later, leadership roles in the Youth Congress as well.