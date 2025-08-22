Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil quits as Youth Cong chief

Kochi: Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as the president of the state Youth Congress unit on Thursday following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards an actress. Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resigned as the president of the state Youth Congress unit on Thursday. (FACEBOOK.)

Mamkootathil, the legislator from Palakkad who was elected last year through a bye-election, dismissed all allegations against him and said in a press conference at his residence in Adoor that he was stepping down to protect his party and save the time of party workers who may have to justify him.

Actress Rini Ann George on Wednesday accused a “young prominent politician” of a well-known party of sending her obscene messages and inviting her to a hotel room, after which BJP and CPI(M) affiliated youth organisation DYFI were protesting against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA.

George told reporters on Wednesday that she did not intend to name the politician or file a police complaint against him. When reporters asked if it was Mamkootathil, she said “no comments”. She claimed she did not “expect justice” through legal means and wanted the accused to reform himself as well as warn other women about him.

The 35-year-old MLA began the press conference by saying that he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, on Thursday morning. “They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don’t believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now,” he said.

He added, “I am resigning from the post not because there is any truth in the allegations. I reject all the allegations against me. I am resigning because at a time when Congress workers have to mount a resistance against the deeply unpopular LDF government, they should not have to waste time justifying me or trying to prove my innocence. The responsibility of proving my innocence is on me.” He maintained that he would not resign as MLA.

In Trivandrum, leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, who once called Mamkootathil his younger brother, said on Thursday that the party would take strong action against those facing such serious allegations. He indirectly confirmed that there were allegations against Mamkootathil.