‘He said he wants to rape me’: Kerala Congress MLA now faces allegations by trans woman

After allegations of misconduct by a Malayalam actor and a writer, Congress MLA from Kerala's Palakkad, Rahul Mamkootathil, has reportedly been accused of sexual harasment by a trans woman who has alleged that he sent her messages “expressing his desire to rape her.” Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil represents the Palakkad constituency of Kerala.(Instagram/mamkootathil)

The trans woman, identified in reports as Avanthika, said that they first met during an election debate, and what initially was as a normal friendship turned into a “disgusting experience” through messages on social media.

“I think he is sexually frustrated because he said he wants to rape me. He said we can go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and do it,” an indiatoday.in report quoted Avanthika.

Rahul Mamkootathil resigned from the post of Youth Congress president on Thursday over allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Malayalam actress and a writer.

First actress Rini Ann George on Wednesday, without taking any name, accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour. While Rini Ann George did not drop any name, BJP and the CPI(M) alleged Rahul Mamkootathil was the one she was talking about.

On Thursday, writer Honey Bhaskaran levelled similar allegations in a Facebook post, in which she alleged that she had no personal acquaintance with Rahul until June 9 when he slid into her Instagram DMs and initiated a conversation which he later misrepresented before others within the Youth Congress.