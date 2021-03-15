Congress suspends senior leader in MP who opposed induction of Godse admirer

A senior leader in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, Manak Agrawal was suspended for six years on Monday for opposing the induction into the party of Babulal Chaurasiya, an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Agrawal had sought reply from MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath for welcoming a Godse admirer. Agrawal said that he was ashamed of this act of Kamal Nath and he announced to hold a protest against it.

A disciplinary committee of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Monday suspended Agrawal from the party for the next six years, said KK Mishra, general secretary, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mishra said, “In many internal meetings, the party leaders have been told to follow the discipline and respect each other but Agrawal, who might have been upset with the party leadership for some other reason, raised questions against the party president and also gave anti-party statements.”

But the MPCC has not taken any action against former minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav, who had written an open letter against induction of Chaurasiya.

Mishra said, “Yadav had shared only his personal opinion. He didn’t attack any party leader and didn’t say anything against the party. His letter was on the ideology of the party. Yadav also met Kamal Nath and explained his purpose of writing the letter. The party found his explanation satisfactory so no action will be taken against him.”

However, Manak Agrawal said he was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) so MPCC cannot take action against him.

Babulal Chaurasiya, a former corporator from Gwalior, who played an important role in building a temple dedicated to Nathuram Godse in November 2017, joined the Congress party on February 25 the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath.