Congress takes dig at PM Modi over ‘I'm not a God' remark in podcast with Nikhil Kamath

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

In the over two-hour-long podcast, which was released on Friday on YouTube, the Prime Minister said that everyone makes mistakes, including him.

Recalling a speech he had delivered as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi told Kamath: "When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work' and 'I will not do anything for myself' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's Mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," Modi said in the podcast.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the statement is coming from the Prime Minister who had “proclaimed his non-biological status” before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Ramesh was referring to a remark by Modi in an interview that he had been “sent by God”.

“This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control,” Ramesh wrote on X, while sharing a clip of PM Modi's old interview.

Wha PM Modi had said

In an interview with a television network before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that God had sent him with "ability, strength, pure-heartedness and inspiration".

"Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent," PM Modi had said.

