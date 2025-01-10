On Nikhil Kamath's podcast, PM Narendra Modi's 'moti chamdi’ reply to criticism: ‘Din raat gaaliya…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recorded his first podcast, which was released on the YouTube channel, ‘People By WTF,’ of Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. During the candid conversation, PM Narendra Modi also shared personal anecdotes, discussed the challenges of public life, and addressed questions from children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast show ‘People By WTF'.

One of the highlights of the podcast was when Modi recalled how children often ask him what it feels like to see himself on television. Some even inquire how he copes with constant criticism.

In response, the prime minister shared a humorous anecdote from Ahmedabad, where a scooter rider, after nearly colliding with someone, remained calm even when verbally abused repeatedly. When questioned about his calm demeanour, the rider replied, “He's only giving me abuses, not taking anything away.” Modi said he used this story to convey that while criticism is inevitable, what truly matters is staying grounded in truth and maintaining a clear conscience.

Addressing the broader challenges of public life, Modi acknowledged that disagreements are common in every sphere, be it family, workplace, or politics. He stressed the importance of sensitivity in public service, stating that without empathy, one cannot genuinely work for the welfare of others.

The podcast also offered a rare glimpse into Modi’s personal reflections and his approach to handling criticism and public service, resonating with a wide audience.

‘Will never do anything with bad intention’: PM Modi

Modi said that his life's mantra was to never do anything “wrong” with bad intentions, adding that human beings, including him, are prone to make mistakes, but it shouldn't be at the cost of doing things with bad intentions.

"When I became the chief minister, I gave a speech in which I said, 'I will not shy away from hard work' and 'I will not do anything for myself' and 'I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions.' This is my life's mantra. Everyone makes mistakes, including me. After all, I am a human being, not some God," Modi said in the podcast.

He emphasised the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology, idealism was very much required. The PM said Mahatma Gandhi and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was “freedom”.

Speaking on his own ideology, the PMsaid it was always to keep the nation first.

