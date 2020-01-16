e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / India News / Congress tells state units to hold Constitution’s Preamble reading programme on Jan 26

Congress tells state units to hold Constitution’s Preamble reading programme on Jan 26

Seeking to sustain their campaign against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the process of National Population Register (NPR) initiated by it, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties had on Monday urged the people to hold readings of the Preamble of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 08:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Congress party on Wednesday instructed its state units across the country to hold Preamble reading programme on January 26.
Congress party on Wednesday instructed its state units across the country to hold Preamble reading programme on January 26.(HT Photo)
         

The Congress party on Wednesday instructed its state units across the country to hold programmes related to Azad Hind Fauj on Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23, Constitution’s Preamble reading programme on January 26 while the unity convention on Mahatama Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30.

Seeking to sustain their campaign against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the process of National Population Register (NPR) initiated by it, the Congress and 19 other opposition parties had on Monday urged the people to hold readings of the Preamble of the Constitution on the Republic Day.

They had also said that “a spirit of resistance” has arisen in the country and called upon the people to observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi later this month through campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony.

In a resolution adopted by the opposition parties, they had said that “CAA, NPR, and NRC are a package that is unconstitutional” and alleged that “NPR is the basis for the NRC.”

They had said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed without any meaningful deliberations in the Parliament by the BJP exercising its electoral majority in a tyrannical fashion.

tags
top news
Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured
Mumbai-Bhubaneswar train derails near Cuttack, 20 injured
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks
Focus on Srinagar airport records in probe against Davinder Singh
Focus on Srinagar airport records in probe against Davinder Singh
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he eats only seven meals a week, just dinner
Inclusion of vegetables in PDS may check food inflation woes
Inclusion of vegetables in PDS may check food inflation woes
Altroz, Tata Motors’ rival to Baleno, secures five stars in safety ratings
Altroz, Tata Motors’ rival to Baleno, secures five stars in safety ratings
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
CPEC impinges India’s sovereignty: Indian Navy Chief at Raisina Dialogue
CPEC impinges India’s sovereignty: Indian Navy Chief at Raisina Dialogue
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news