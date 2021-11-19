Congress to celebrate repeal of farm laws, plans ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ rallies for tomorrow

The Indian National Congress has decided to observe ‘Kisan Vijay Diwas’ across the country on Saturday, November 20, to recognise the “consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions” of the central government. The announcement comes in the wake of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre deciding to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws passed earlier last year, after prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to the Modi government.

In an official statement, Congress celebrated the repeal of the farm laws and asked its local state units to organise Kisan Vijay rallies and related political programmes across the country tomorrow. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal directed all state units to organise such rallies and candle marches at the state, district, and block levels on Saturday.

In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, Venugopal said the repeal of the three “draconian” farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the year-long uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leaders will also visit the families of the more than 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls. “Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers,” Venugopal said. “Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas.”

“This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country,” he added.

In his address to the nation earlier this day, the Prime Minister said, “We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh.”

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are – The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.